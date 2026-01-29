Columbia plays Pennsylvania following Noland’s 29-point performance

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-9, 2-3 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (13-6, 2-3 Ivy League) New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-9, 2-3 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (13-6, 2-3 Ivy League)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts Pennsylvania after Kenny Noland scored 29 points in Columbia’s 79-69 win over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Lions are 7-1 on their home court. Columbia leads the Ivy League in rebounding, averaging 37.0 boards. Connor Igoe paces the Lions with 5.2 rebounds.

The Quakers are 2-3 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Columbia scores 80.5 points, 5.0 more per game than the 75.5 Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of Columbia have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noland is averaging 17.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Lions. Blair Thompson is averaging 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games.

Ethan Roberts is shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, while averaging 19.5 points. TJ Power is shooting 42.3% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 80.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Quakers: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

