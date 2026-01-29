Chattanooga takes on Mercer after Elisaldez’s 22-point game

Mercer Bears (12-8, 2-3 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (13-5, 5-0 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga…

Mercer Bears (12-8, 2-3 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (13-5, 5-0 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays Mercer after Caia Elisaldez scored 22 points in Chattanooga’s 61-52 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Mocs have gone 7-2 at home. Chattanooga is seventh in the SoCon with 11.1 assists per game led by Elisaldez averaging 5.0.

The Bears have gone 2-3 against SoCon opponents. Mercer averages 65.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

Chattanooga makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Mercer has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Mercer scores 8.3 more points per game (65.9) than Chattanooga gives up to opponents (57.6).

The Mocs and Bears match up Friday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elisaldez is averaging 14.6 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Mocs. Gianna Corbitt is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Nahawa Diarra Berthe is averaging 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Bears. Abby Holtman is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 9-1, averaging 66.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.3 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

