Cason leads No. 2 Michigan to 74-72 win over Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — L.J. Cason scored 14 points and No. 2 Michigan held on to beat Penn State 74-72 on Tuesday night.

Nimari Burnett and Trey McKenney had 12 points each and Yaxel Lendeborg added 10 for the Wolverines (14-0, 4-0 Big Ten), off to their best start since opening the 2018-19 season 17-0.

Michigan, which led by 15 with 10:41 left, had to survive a late Penn State push that fell short when Freddie Dilione’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

Ivan Juric led the Nittany Lions with 20 points. Before picking up his fourth foul with 5:48 left, Juric went 4 for 4 from the foul line and hit his second 3-pointer of the game during an 11-0 run that cut Michigan's lead to three.

NO. 6 DUKE 84, NO. 20 LOUISVILLE 76

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Cameron Boozer scored 27 points, including seven during a 16-6 run early in the second half, Isaiah Evans added 23 and Duke shot 71% after the break to rally past Louisville for its third consecutive victory.

The Blue Devils (14-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) erased a 47-38 halftime deficit by making 5 of 7 field goals and 6 of 9 free throws over 6:24, including two by Boozer for their first lead at 54-53 with 13:36 remaining. Caleb Foster added seven points and Evans six during another spurt for a 10-point lead with 6:58 left, and Duke didn’t let up to beat the Cardinals (11-4, 1-2) for the eighth straight time.

Foster had 20 points for the Blue Devils, who made 17 of 24 attempts and 10 of 16 from the line after halftime. They made 19 of 28 free throws overall, while Louisville shot 9 of 12.

Ryan Conwell scored 24 points and Aly Khalifa added 17 off the bench for Louisville, which shot just 10 of 31 (32%) and 2 of 17 from deep after halftime to drop its second in a row.

NO. 7 HOUSTON, NO. 14 TEXAS TECH 65

HOUSTON (AP) — Kingston Flemings scored 23 points, including nine in the final two minutes, and Houston rallied in the second half for a win over Texas Tech.

Flemings had 15 points in the second half and shot 5 of 8 from the field. He finished 9 of 19 from the field for the game.

Emanuel Sharp scored 17 points, Chris Cenac Jr. added 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Joseph Tugler had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Houston (14-1, 2-0 Big 12). The Cougars shot 39% but struggled from 3-point range, shooting 4 of 17.

Houston won its eighth straight game and 14th straight home game.

Jaylen Petty scored 20 points on 6 of 10 shooting, including 5 of 9 on 3-pointers. JT Toppin had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks, and Donovan Atwell added 13 points for Texas Tech (11-4, 1-1).

FLORIDA 92, NO. 18 GEORGIA 77

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) —Thomas Haugh had 21 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, and Florida dominated Georgia in the second half tand stretch their home winning streak to 14 games.

Alex Condon added 21 points, and Boogie Fland chipped in eight points, eight rebounds and six assists for the defending national champion Gators, who beat the Bulldogs for the 13th time in their past 14 meetings.

This one featured Florida playing as an unranked team for the first time since entering the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Gators dropped out of the AP Top 25 following a loss at Missouri to open Southeastern Conference play.

Marcus Millender led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Leading scorer Jeremiah Wilkinson finished with two points on 1-of-9 shooting.

MINNESOTA 70, NO. 19 IOWA 67

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Langston Reynolds scored 22 points and Cade Tyson added 16 on Tuesday as Minnesota held off a rally to defeat Iowa.

Bennett Stirtz scored 21 points, all in the second half, as Iowa (12-3, 2-2 in the Big Ten) rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit to take the lead in the final two minutes.

Minnesota (10-5, 3-1) led 58-44 with 6:36 to play when Iowa began its comeback. Stirtz hit six straight free throws, Kael Combs converted a three-point play, and Stirtz and Brendan Hausen each hit a 3 to lead the rally.

The Hawkeyes came into the game with the Big Ten's top defense, allowing just 60.1 points per game, while the Gophers' offense was next to last in the conference.

The Hawkeyes came into the game with the Big Ten’s top defense, allowing just 60.1 points per game, while the Gophers’ offense was next to last in the conference.

But it was the Gophers who applied the defensive pressure early, as Iowa made just one of its first nine field goals while the Gophers took an early 12-3 lead. The Hawkeyes stormed back with a 17-4 burst, capped by a 3-pointer by Koch, who had eight points in the run.

NO. 21 TENNESSEE 85, TEXAS 74

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 34 points to lead Tennessee to a victory over Texas.

J.P. Estrella scored 11 and DeWayne Brown II and Jaylen Carey each added 10 for the Volunteers (11-4, 1-1 in Southeastern Conference).

The Longhorns (9-6, 0-2) were led by Tramon Mark with 20, Camden Heide scored 16 and Simeon Wilcher added 10.

NO. 22 KANSAS 104, TCU 100, OT

LAWRENCE, Kan.(AP) — Darryn Peterson scored 32 points, including three crucial free throws in regulation to the tie the game, and Kansas erased a double-digit deficit to outlast TCU 104-100 in overtime on.

Kansas (11-4, 1-1 Big 12) trailed by 16 points midway through the second half, but cut the TCU lead to three with 34 seconds left in regulation.

The Jayhawks’ next trip down the court was fruitless, leading to a foul and two free throws by TCU’s Liutauras Lelevicius. Kansas’ Flory Bidunga cut the lead back to three on a tip in with just over six seconds remaining.

After a turnover on the ensuing TCU inbounds play, the Jayhawks got the ball to Peterson, who drew a foul beyond the arc and knocked down all three free throws to tie the game at the end of regulation.

Kansas held the lead throughout overtime and ultimately secured the game at the free-throw line, converting 9 of 11. TCU (11-4, 1-1) went 2 for 4 in the same frame. Kansas guard Melvin Council Jr. scored nine of his 18 points during overtime.

Lelevicius led the Horned Frogs with a career-high 23 points. He shot 7 for 9 and hit five 3-pointers, another career high. He entered the game averaging just 8.5 points per game and shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

OKLAHOMA STATE 87, NO. 25 UCF 76

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Parsa Fallah scored 24 points and Kanye Clary added 18 and nine rebounds to help Oklahoma State defeat UCF.

Anthony Roy added 15 points, including four 3-pointers, for Oklahoma State (13-2, 1-1 Big 12).

Oklahoma State was 10 of 19 on 3-pointers and 27 for 35 from the free-throw line to help fuel the win.

Riley Kugel scored 15 points and Jamichael Stillwell added 13 for UCF (12-2, 1-1), which won 11 straight and entered the AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll for the first time since 2019.

