Canisius plays Manhattan after Singleton’s 20-point outing

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-8, 2-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (7-9, 3-2 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-8, 2-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (7-9, 3-2 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaspers -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius plays Manhattan after Kahlil Singleton scored 20 points in Canisius’ 82-78 victory over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Jaspers are 4-2 in home games. Manhattan is third in the MAAC scoring 77.3 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Golden Griffins have gone 2-2 against MAAC opponents. Canisius has a 3-7 record against opponents over .500.

Manhattan’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Canisius allows. Canisius’ 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than Manhattan has given up to its opponents (46.8%).

The Jaspers and Golden Griffins square off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Winston is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.8 points for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Singleton is shooting 42.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Golden Griffins. Bryan Ndjonga is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

