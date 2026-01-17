Butler faces Villanova on 4-game road skid

Butler Bulldogs (8-10, 2-6 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (14-4, 7-2 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Butler Bulldogs (8-10, 2-6 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (14-4, 7-2 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler travels to Villanova looking to break its four-game road slide.

The Wildcats are 7-2 in home games. Villanova has a 12-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs are 2-6 in conference matchups. Butler ranks seventh in the Big East shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

Villanova makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Butler has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Butler has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brynn McCurry is averaging 12.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Wildcats. Ryanne Allen is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Saniya Jackson is shooting 46.9% and averaging 9.2 points for the Bulldogs. Anna Wypych is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

