Bullock scores 26 in Hawaii’s 89-82 win against Long Beach State

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Quandre Bullock’s 26 points helped Hawaii defeat Long Beach State 89-82 on Saturday. Bullock added…

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Quandre Bullock’s 26 points helped Hawaii defeat Long Beach State 89-82 on Saturday.

Bullock added nine rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (16-5, 8-3 Big West Conference). Isaac Finlinson scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 9 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Isaac Johnson shot 2 of 6 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Petar Majstorovic and Shaquil Bender scored 22 points each for Long Beach State (8-15, 4-7).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.