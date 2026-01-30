Bucknell faces conference foe Boston University

Boston University Terriers (8-14, 3-6 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (6-16, 3-6 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Boston University Terriers (8-14, 3-6 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (6-16, 3-6 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell plays Boston University in a matchup of Patriot League teams.

The Bison are 4-4 on their home court. Bucknell is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Terriers are 3-6 in Patriot League play. Boston University is seventh in the Patriot League giving up 75.7 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

Bucknell scores 66.5 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 75.7 Boston University gives up. Boston University has shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 47.7% shooting opponents of Bucknell have averaged.

The Bison and Terriers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Pachucki averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 5.9 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Amon Dorries is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

Michael McNair is averaging 16.3 points for the Terriers. Ben Defty is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.