Bryant hosts UMass-Lowell after Spencer’s 23-point performance

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-10, 1-0 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (5-10, 1-0 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell faces Bryant after Xavier Spencer scored 23 points in UMass-Lowell’s 83-71 victory against the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 in home games. Bryant ranks fifth in the America East with 12.9 assists per game led by Ty Tabales averaging 3.7.

The River Hawks are 1-0 in America East play. UMass-Lowell has a 3-6 record against teams over .500.

Bryant is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points lower than the 46.4% UMass-Lowell allows to opponents. UMass-Lowell has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

The Bulldogs and River Hawks match up Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tabales averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc. Timofei Rudovskii is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Austin Green is scoring 14.6 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the River Hawks. Spencer is averaging 11.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

River Hawks: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

