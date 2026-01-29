Brown faces Harvard in conference showdown

Harvard Crimson (10-9, 3-2 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (7-11, 1-4 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Harvard Crimson (10-9, 3-2 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (7-11, 1-4 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ivy League foes Brown and Harvard will play on Friday.

The Bears have gone 5-5 in home games. Brown is the best team in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.4 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Crimson are 3-2 in Ivy League play. Harvard has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Brown is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 44.8% Harvard allows to opponents. Harvard averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.8 per game Brown allows.

The Bears and Crimson square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Uchidiuno is shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 10.5 points. Landon Lewis is averaging 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Robert Hinton is averaging 16.5 points for the Crimson. Thomas Batties II is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Crimson: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.