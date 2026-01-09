Brendan Terry scores 30 as Southeast Missouri State defeats Southern Indiana 84-76

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Brendan Terry’s 30 points off the bench led Southeast Missouri State over Southern Indiana 84-76 on…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Brendan Terry’s 30 points off the bench led Southeast Missouri State over Southern Indiana 84-76 on Thursday.

Terry also added eight rebounds for the Redhawks (9-7, 4-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Luke Almodovar scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line and added three steals. BJ Ward finished with 13 points.

The Screaming Eagles (3-12, 0-5) were led in scoring by Cardell Bailey, who finished with 20 points and six rebounds. Ismail Habib added 18 points and five assists for Southern Indiana. Amaree Brown also put up 15 points. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Screaming Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

