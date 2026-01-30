Bradley visits Quinn and Drake

Bradley Braves (14-8, 7-4 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (12-10, 6-5 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bradley Braves (14-8, 7-4 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (12-10, 6-5 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts Bradley after Jalen Quinn scored 26 points in Drake’s 82-78 win against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Bulldogs are 6-6 on their home court. Drake is 3-3 in one-possession games.

The Braves are 7-4 against MVC opponents. Bradley ranks fifth in the MVC shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Drake averages 77.4 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 73.3 Bradley allows. Bradley averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Drake gives up.

The Bulldogs and Braves face off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn is averaging 18.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Eli Shetlar is averaging 11 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Alex Huibregtse averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Jaquan Johnson is averaging 15.2 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

