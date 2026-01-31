Blums scores 23 as Davidson takes down Richmond 79-54

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Roberts Blums’ 23 points off of the bench helped lead Davidson to a 79-54 victory over…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Roberts Blums’ 23 points off of the bench helped lead Davidson to a 79-54 victory over Richmond on Saturday.

Blums also added six rebounds for the Wildcats (13-8, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Parker Friedrichsen scored 15 points and added three steals. Josh Scovens shot 7 of 10 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Will Johnston led the way for the Spiders (13-10, 3-7) with 11 points. Richmond also got 10 points from Aiden Argabright.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

