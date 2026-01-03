BJ Ward scores 23 to lead Southeast Missouri State over Western Illinois 73-50

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — BJ Ward scored 23 points and Southeast Missouri State beat Western Illinois 73-50 on Saturday.…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — BJ Ward scored 23 points and Southeast Missouri State beat Western Illinois 73-50 on Saturday.

Ward also contributed nine rebounds and five assists for the Redhawks (8-7, 3-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Luke Almodovar shot 4 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 1had 13 points and Marqueas Bell scored 11.

Lucas Lorenzen led the way for the Leathernecks (4-11, 0-4) with 16 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Griffin added 10 points and Karyiek Dixon scored nine.

