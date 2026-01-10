Benoit’s 27, Alvey’s game-winner lead Lehigh over Colgate, 78-77

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Edouard Benoit scored 27 points to lead Lehigh and Hank Alvey hit the game-winning jump shot…

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Edouard Benoit scored 27 points to lead Lehigh and Hank Alvey hit the game-winning jump shot with four seconds remaining as the Mountain Hawks defeated Colgate 78-77 on Saturday.

Benoit added 11 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (6-11, 2-2 Patriot League). Alvey scored 20 points and added 11 rebounds and four blocks. Nasir Whitlock shot 3 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jalen Cox led the Raiders (9-8, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and four assists. Andrew Alekseyenko added 16 points and seven rebounds for Colgate. Ben Tweedy also had 13 points.

Benoit led Lehigh with 11 points in the second half.

