Belmont faces Valparaiso, seeks 4th straight road win

Belmont Bruins (18-3, 8-2 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (10-10, 4-5 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Bruins take on Valparaiso.

The Beacons are 9-3 in home games. Valparaiso is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

The Bruins are 8-2 in conference games. Belmont is seventh in the MVC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Drew Scharnowski averaging 2.2.

Valparaiso’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Belmont gives up. Belmont averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Valparaiso gives up.

The Beacons and Bruins meet Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Dease is shooting 49.2% and averaging 14.0 points for the Beacons. Rakim Chaney is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tyler Lundblade is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Bruins. Scharnowski is averaging 12.0 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

