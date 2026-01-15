Baylor faces Kansas following Yessoufou’s 23-point performance

Baylor Bears (11-5, 1-3 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (12-5, 2-2 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Baylor Bears (11-5, 1-3 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (12-5, 2-2 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor visits Kansas after Tounde Yessoufou scored 23 points in Baylor’s 94-79 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Jayhawks have gone 7-1 at home. Kansas averages 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Bears are 1-3 in conference games. Baylor averages 88.7 points and has outscored opponents by 14.1 points per game.

Kansas averages 77.9 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 74.6 Baylor allows. Baylor averages 20.9 more points per game (88.7) than Kansas gives up to opponents (67.8).

The Jayhawks and Bears match up Friday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre White is averaging 15.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Darryn Peterson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cameron Carr is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bears. Yessoufou is averaging 19.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 89.8 points, 39.2 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.