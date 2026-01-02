Arizona State hosts Colorado after Johnson’s 25-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (10-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (9-4) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits Arizona…

Colorado Buffaloes (10-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (9-4)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits Arizona State after Isaiah Johnson scored 25 points in Colorado’s 86-81 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Sun Devils are 4-2 in home games. Arizona State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buffaloes are 0-1 on the road. Colorado ranks fifth in the Big 12 shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.

Arizona State is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.4% Colorado allows to opponents. Colorado has shot at a 50.0% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

The Sun Devils and Buffaloes square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum is shooting 37.9% and averaging 16.2 points for the Sun Devils. Anthony Johnson is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Johnson is averaging 15.6 points for the Buffaloes. Barrington Hargress is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.