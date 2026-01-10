Archie has 25, McNeese beats SE Louisiana 73-61

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Tyshawn Archie’s 25 points helped McNeese defeat Southeastern Louisiana 73-61 on Saturday. Archie also contributed…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Tyshawn Archie’s 25 points helped McNeese defeat Southeastern Louisiana 73-61 on Saturday.

Archie also contributed six assists for the Cowboys (13-3, 6-1 Southland Conference). Jovohn Garcia scored 10 points, finishing 3 of 4 from the floor. Peitok Machar had eight points and finished 3 of 4 from the floor.

The Lions (5-11, 2-5) were led in scoring by Kyle Edison, who finished with 13 points. Makhi Myles added 11 points and nine rebounds for Southeastern Louisiana. Jeremy Elyzee also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.