Alcorn State visits Alabama State after Morris’ 21-point outing

Alcorn State Braves (2-12, 1-1 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (4-12, 1-2 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State takes on Alabama State after Jameel Morris scored 21 points in Alcorn State’s 64-62 victory against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Hornets have gone 1-1 at home. Alabama State gives up 82.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.7 points per game.

The Braves are 1-1 in conference play. Alcorn State is 0-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Alabama State is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points lower than the 51.5% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 65.3 points per game, 17.3 fewer points than the 82.6 Alabama State allows to opponents.

The Hornets and Braves match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asjon Anderson is averaging 18.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Hornets. Micah Simpsom is averaging 13.0 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 30.0% over the last 10 games.

Shane Lancaster is averaging 11.4 points for the Braves. Davian Williams is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 70.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Braves: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.3 points.

