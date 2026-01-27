Akron visits Bowling Green after Ellis’ 20-point outing

Akron Zips (3-16, 0-7 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-9, 3-5 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Akron Zips (3-16, 0-7 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-9, 3-5 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts Akron after Taya Ellis scored 20 points in Bowling Green’s 65-64 loss to the UMass Minutewomen.

The Falcons have gone 6-3 at home. Bowling Green averages 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Zips have gone 0-7 against MAC opponents. Akron is seventh in the MAC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Keiryn McGuff averaging 2.2.

Bowling Green is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Akron allows to opponents. Akron averages 68.9 points per game, 3.4 more than the 65.5 Bowling Green allows.

The Falcons and Zips meet Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Kohler is shooting 33.7% and averaging 13.7 points for the Falcons. Lauren Gerken is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Izzy Callaway averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Ni’Rah Clark is shooting 51.1% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Zips: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

