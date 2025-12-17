Yale visits Monmouth following Moore’s 23-point outing

Yale Bulldogs (4-7) at Monmouth Hawks (4-4) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits…

Yale Bulldogs (4-7) at Monmouth Hawks (4-4)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits Monmouth after Ciniya Moore scored 23 points in Yale’s 63-49 win over the New Haven Chargers.

The Hawks are 2-1 in home games. Monmouth is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 in road games. Yale is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Monmouth’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Yale gives up. Yale has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 39.7% shooting opponents of Monmouth have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Divine Dibula is shooting 61.7% and averaging 11.6 points for the Hawks. Alexis Andrews is averaging 11.3 points.

Moore is shooting 42.0% and averaging 16.2 points for the Bulldogs. Ke’iara Odume is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

