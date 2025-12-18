Wright scores 21 as UNC Asheville beats Morris 89-56

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Wright had 21 points in UNC Asheville’s 89-56 victory over Morris on Thursday night. Wright…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Wright had 21 points in UNC Asheville’s 89-56 victory over Morris on Thursday night.

Wright shot 8 for 10, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (6-7). Toyaz Solomon scored 13 points and added 11 rebounds. Sage Tolentino finished with nine points.

The Hornets were led by Kahil Baker, who posted 22 points. Jerry Couzens added 15 points and two steals for Morris.

