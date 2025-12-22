Wilkerson leads Indiana against Siena after 21-point performance

Siena Saints (9-3, 2-0 MAAC) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Siena Saints (9-3, 2-0 MAAC) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -23.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays Siena after Lamar Wilkerson scored 21 points in Indiana’s 78-58 victory against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Hoosiers are 8-0 on their home court. Indiana is 8-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Saints are 3-2 on the road. Siena averages 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Indiana scores 85.0 points, 21.8 more per game than the 63.2 Siena gives up. Siena averages 70.3 points per game, 3.7 more than the 66.6 Indiana allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkerson is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 18.7 points and 1.6 steals. Tucker DeVries is averaging 15 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Gavin Doty is scoring 14.8 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Saints. Justice Shoats is averaging 13.0 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Saints: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

