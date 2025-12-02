Western Michigan visits Indiana following Ciezki’s 38-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (1-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Western Michigan…

Western Michigan Broncos (1-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (7-1)

Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Western Michigan after Shay Ciezki scored 38 points in Indiana’s 106-95 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Hoosiers have gone 4-0 in home games. Indiana averages 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Broncos are 1-2 on the road. Western Michigan is 0-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Indiana’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan averages 57.6 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 65.0 Indiana allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ciezki is shooting 53.9% and averaging 24.3 points for the Hoosiers. Lenee Beaumont is averaging 15.1 points.

De’Ahna Richardson is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Broncos. Kailey Starks is averaging 10.6 points and 5.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

