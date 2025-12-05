Western Carolina visits Bendinger and South Carolina Upstate

Western Carolina Catamounts (4-4) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-5) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

Western Carolina Catamounts (4-4) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-5)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hosts Western Carolina after Mason Bendinger scored 27 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 85-78 overtime win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Spartans have gone 4-1 in home games. South Carolina Upstate is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Catamounts are 0-4 on the road. Western Carolina leads the SoCon with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Adbulai Fanta Kabba averaging 3.1.

South Carolina Upstate is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.4% Western Carolina allows to opponents. Western Carolina averages 8.2 more points per game (78.4) than South Carolina Upstate gives up to opponents (70.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bendinger is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Spartans. Carmelo Adkins is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Marcus Kell is averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Catamounts. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 13.9 points.

