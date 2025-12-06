West Virginia Mountaineers face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2) Charleston, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2)

Charleston, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest and West Virginia square off in Charleston, West Virginia.

The Mountaineers have a 7-2 record in non-conference games. West Virginia averages 8.9 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Demon Deacons have a 6-3 record in non-conference games. Wake Forest is eighth in the ACC scoring 85.2 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

West Virginia makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Wake Forest has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Wake Forest averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game West Virginia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is shooting 40.0% and averaging 15.8 points for the Mountaineers. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers.

Juke Harris is shooting 51.4% and averaging 19.9 points for the Demon Deacons. Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 14.0 points.

