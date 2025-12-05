West Virginia Mountaineers and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons square off in Charleston, West Virginia

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2) Charleston, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2)

Charleston, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia takes on Wake Forest in Charleston, West Virginia.

The Mountaineers are 7-2 in non-conference play. West Virginia averages 8.9 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Demon Deacons have a 6-3 record in non-conference play. Wake Forest is 1-2 in one-possession games.

West Virginia makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Wake Forest has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Wake Forest averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game West Virginia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is shooting 40.0% and averaging 15.8 points for the Mountaineers. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers.

Juke Harris averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 19.9 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 14 points and 6.2 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.