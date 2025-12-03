Weber State Wildcats to host Oral Roberts Golden Eagles Wednesday

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-6) at Weber State Wildcats (3-4) Ogden, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-6) at Weber State Wildcats (3-4)

Ogden, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -8.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State takes on Oral Roberts in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Wildcats are 3-1 on their home court. Weber State has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Eagles are 0-3 in road games. Oral Roberts allows 81.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

Weber State’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Weber State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Henning is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Viljami Vartiainen is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Ty Harper is averaging 16.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Golden Eagles. Connor Dow is averaging 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

