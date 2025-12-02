Wake Forest hosts Oklahoma after Pack’s 24-point performance

Oklahoma Sooners (5-2) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon…

Oklahoma Sooners (5-2) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -4.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma visits Wake Forest after Nijel Pack scored 24 points in Oklahoma’s 75-74 win against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Demon Deacons are 5-0 in home games. Wake Forest is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Sooners play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Oklahoma averages 86.6 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

Wake Forest makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Oklahoma has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Oklahoma has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juke Harris is shooting 52.6% and averaging 19.6 points for the Demon Deacons. Mekhi Mason is averaging 11.4 points.

Pack is shooting 51.1% and averaging 19.3 points for the Sooners. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 13.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.