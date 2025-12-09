Virginia hosts Howard following Thomas’ 21-point showing

Howard Bison (7-4) at Virginia Cavaliers (7-3, 1-0 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays Virginia…

Howard Bison (7-4) at Virginia Cavaliers (7-3, 1-0 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays Virginia after Zennia Thomas scored 21 points in Howard’s 63-59 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Cavaliers are 5-1 on their home court. Virginia has a 7-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bison are 4-4 on the road. Howard is fifth in the MEAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Thomas averaging 2.5.

Virginia scores 78.5 points, 16.4 more per game than the 62.1 Howard allows. Howard has shot at a 38.7% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 34.8% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Paris Clark is averaging 9.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 39.3%.

Thomas is averaging 16.5 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Bison. Zoe Stewart is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

