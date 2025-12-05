Virginia Cavaliers play the Dayton Flyers

Dayton Flyers (7-2) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (7-1) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia takes on Dayton…

Dayton Flyers (7-2) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (7-1)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia takes on Dayton in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Cavaliers have a 7-1 record in non-conference games. Virginia is sixth in the ACC with 16.5 assists per game led by Dallin Hall averaging 4.0.

The Flyers have a 7-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Dayton is ninth in the A-10 with 15.2 assists per game led by Javon Bennett averaging 3.6.

Virginia scores 87.6 points, 17.2 more per game than the 70.4 Dayton allows. Dayton averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Virginia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari White averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc. Thijs De Ridder is shooting 57.3% and averaging 17.6 points.

Bennett is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 16 points and 3.6 assists. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals.

