UTEP hosts Norfolk State following Jamison’s 30-point performance

Norfolk State Spartans (5-8) at UTEP Miners (3-6)

El Paso, Texas; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits UTEP after Elijah Jamison scored 30 points in Norfolk State’s 82-72 victory over the Jackson State Tigers.

The Miners are 3-1 in home games. UTEP is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Spartans have gone 0-6 away from home. Norfolk State is the MEAC leader with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Anthony McComb III averaging 5.2.

UTEP is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Norfolk State allows to opponents. Norfolk State has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of UTEP have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Jones is shooting 56.8% and averaging 14.0 points for the Miners. Caleb Blackwell is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers.

Jamison is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Spartans. McComb is averaging 15.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.