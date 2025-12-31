UNC Wilmington takes down Drexel 65-53

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Nolan Hodge had 17 points in UNC Wilmington’s 65-53 victory against Drexel on Wednesday. Hodge shot…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Nolan Hodge had 17 points in UNC Wilmington’s 65-53 victory against Drexel on Wednesday.

Hodge shot 6 of 10 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Seahawks (13-2, 2-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Noah Ross scored 11 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 5 from the foul line and added 11 rebounds. Madison Durr shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Dragons (6-9, 0-2) were led in scoring by Eli Beard, who finished with 14 points. Garfield Turner added 13 points and six rebounds for Drexel. Victor Panov finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

UNC Wilmington took the lead about midway through the first half and did not trail again. Durr led the Dragons with nine points in the first half to help put them up 27-22 at the break. Hodge scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as UNC Wilmington went on to secure a victory, outscoring Drexel by seven points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

