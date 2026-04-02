Ex-guitarist of Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile accused of attempted murder, targeting singer’s dad

A former guitarist of the Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile is accused of intentionally hitting the lead singer’s father with a car and leaving him with severe trauma to his legs.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

A former guitarist of the Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile is accused of intentionally hitting the lead singer’s father with a car and leaving him with severe trauma to his legs.

Brady Ebert, 33, of Silver Spring, was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault, and a district court commissioner ordered him to be held without bond.

Turnstile “cut ties” with Ebert in 2022 due to “a consistent pattern of harmful behavior affecting himself, the band and the community,” the band said in a statement on Thursday. Ebert “began threatening violence” around that time, and those threats “escalated further” over the past few months, the band said.

Read the rest of the story from The Banner Montgomery.