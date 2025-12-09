UMKC takes on Weber State, looks to halt 8-game skid

Weber State Wildcats (4-5) at UMKC Roos (1-8) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC will try…

Weber State Wildcats (4-5) at UMKC Roos (1-8)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC will try to stop its eight-game losing streak when the Roos play Weber State.

The Roos have gone 1-2 at home. UMKC is eighth in the Summit League with 11.0 assists per game led by CJ Evans averaging 3.3.

The Wildcats are 0-4 on the road. Weber State is sixth in the Big Sky allowing 74.0 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

UMKC is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Weber State allows to opponents. Weber State averages 85.0 points per game, 1.4 more than the 83.6 UMKC allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evans is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Roos. Karmello Branch is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Jace Whiting is shooting 54.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Wildcats. Trevor Henning is averaging 13.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.