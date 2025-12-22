UCF Knights and the Florida Atlantic Owls play in Orlando, Florida

Florida Atlantic Owls (8-4) vs. UCF Knights (10-1) Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces Florida Atlantic…

Florida Atlantic Owls (8-4) vs. UCF Knights (10-1)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces Florida Atlantic in Orlando, Florida.

The Knights are 10-1 in non-conference play. UCF is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 88.6 points while shooting 49.6% from the field.

The Owls have an 8-4 record in non-conference games. Florida Atlantic is fifth in the AAC with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Devin Williams averaging 2.0.

UCF makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Florida Atlantic has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Florida Atlantic has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamichael Stillwell is averaging 12.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Knights. Carmelo Pacheco is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Devin Vanterpool is scoring 16.7 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Owls. Kanaan Carlyle is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 9-1, averaging 89.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 82.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.