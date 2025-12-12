UC Davis visits Shelstad and Oregon

UC Davis Aggies (5-3, 0-1 Big West) at Oregon Ducks (4-5, 0-2 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

UC Davis Aggies (5-3, 0-1 Big West) at Oregon Ducks (4-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon takes on UC Davis after Jackson Shelstad scored 20 points in Oregon’s 74-63 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Ducks are 4-1 in home games. Oregon is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies have gone 1-3 away from home. UC Davis ranks third in the Big West allowing 71.8 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

Oregon averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.5 per game UC Davis allows. UC Davis has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelstad is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Ducks. TK Simpkins is averaging 13.0 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 43.5%.

Nils Cooper is averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Aggies. Connor Sevilla is averaging 14.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

