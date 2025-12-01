Tyler Perkins scores 19 to lead Villanova over Temple 74-56 for sixth straight victory

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Perkins had 19 points to help Villanova defeat Temple 74-56 on Monday night in…

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Perkins had 19 points to help Villanova defeat Temple 74-56 on Monday night in a campus game of the Big 5 Classic, upping the Wildcats win streak to six.

Perkins also had five rebounds for the Wildcats (6-1). Duke Brennan totaled 14 points and eight rebounds. Bryce Lindsay had 13 points.

Aiden Tobiason led the way for the Owls (4-4) with 15 points. Derrian Ford added 14 points and Jordan Mason scored 12, adding two steals.

The game was tight going into the half, as Villanova held a one-point lead, 29-28. Perkins paced the team in scoring with six points. Villanova took the lead for good with 14:30 remaining in the game. Perkins helped the Wildcats pull away with 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.