Tulane hosts Grambling following Ballard’s 20-point game

Grambling Tigers (3-4) at Tulane Green Wave (5-2)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling takes on Tulane after Rickey Ballard scored 20 points in Grambling’s 83-74 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Green Wave have gone 3-1 at home. Tulane is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 1-4 on the road. Grambling is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tulane scores 77.6 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 74.6 Grambling allows. Grambling averages 71.7 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 78.3 Tulane allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowan Brumbaugh is shooting 42.3% and averaging 19.4 points for the Green Wave. Curtis Williams is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Jamil Muttilib averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Antonio Munoz is averaging 13.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.