Trey Perry scores 24 as unbeaten Miami (Ohio) routs NAIA’s Milligan 135-81

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Trey Perry had 24 points off the bench to propel unbeaten Miami (Ohio) to a 135-81 victory over NAIA member Milligan on Monday.

Perry also had nine assists for the RedHawks (13-0). Tyler Robbins totaled 17 points and eight rebounds. Peter Suder scored 17 on 6-for-7 shooting — 3 of 3 from 3-point range.

The Buffaloes were led by Te’Jon McDaniel-McCormick with 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Elijah Bredwood added 16 points and Jake Benham scored 13.

