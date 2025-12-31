Thomas, Stetson Hatters take on the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-5) at Stetson Hatters (6-4) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bree Stephens and…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-5) at Stetson Hatters (6-4)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bree Stephens and Central Arkansas take on Cameron Thomas and Stetson on Thursday.

The Hatters have gone 2-1 at home. Stetson is second in the ASUN with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Aleah Sorrentino averaging 6.5.

The Sugar Bears are 2-5 on the road. Central Arkansas is the ASUN leader with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Stephens averaging 7.7.

Stetson makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Central Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (34.3%). Central Arkansas has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Hatters. Mary McMillan is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Shae Littleford is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Sugar Bears. Jenna Cook is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.