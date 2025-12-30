Thomas and the Northwestern State Demons host conference foe SFA

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (10-2, 3-0 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (3-9, 1-2 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (10-2, 3-0 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (3-9, 1-2 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA plays Northwestern State in Southland action Wednesday.

The Demons have gone 2-2 at home. Northwestern State allows 79.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

The Lumberjacks have gone 3-0 against Southland opponents. SFA is the leader in the Southland allowing only 65.1 points per game while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

Northwestern State scores 73.1 points, 8.0 more per game than the 65.1 SFA gives up. SFA’s 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Northwestern State has given up to its opponents (48.8%).

The Demons and Lumberjacks square off Wednesday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Thomas is averaging 16.4 points for the Demons. Izzy Miles is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Keon Thompson is shooting 48.4% and averaging 17.4 points for the Lumberjacks. Narit Chotikavanic is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 3-7, averaging 75.6 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

