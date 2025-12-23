Texas Tech’s Christian Anderson is The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the week

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s college basketball for Week 7 of the season: Christian Anderson,…

Christian Anderson, No. 15 Texas Tech

Anderson scored 23 of his 27 points in the second half and hit two free throws with 3.4 seconds left to cap Texas Tech’s rally from a 17-point deficit to beat No. 6 Duke 82-81 Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard also converted a three-point play with 1:14 left to give the Red Raiders an 81-77 lead against the previously-undefeated Blue Devils. Anderson is Texas Tech’s second-leading scorer at 19.9 points per game and is averaging 7.2 assists with 3.4 rebounds.

Runner-up

Caleb Wilson, No. 12 North Carolina. The 6-10 freshman had 20 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and three blocks, including one on the final play, in North Carolina’s 71-70 win against Ohio State on Saturday. Wilson also had 20 points and eight rebounds in a 77-58 win over East Tennessee State. He has scored 20 points in four straight games and is averaging a double-double at 19.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Honorable mention

Paul McNeil, Jr., N.C. State; Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas; Skyy Clark, UCLA.

Keep an eye on

Braden Huff, No. 7 Gonzaga. The 6-10 junior scored 37 points on 16-of-18 shooting in a 98-70 win over Campbell on Wednesday, hitting his first 12 shots. Huff then had 20 points in a 91-82 win over Oregon. Huff leads the Zags with 19.1 points per game on 68% shooting while adding 5.3 rebounds. Gonzaga opens West Coast Conference play at Pepperdine on Sunday.

