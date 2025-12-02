Texas A&M-CC visits Tensaie and UTEP

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-5) at UTEP Miners (6-0) El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTEP hosts Texas…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-5) at UTEP Miners (6-0)

El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP hosts Texas A&M-CC after Ivane Tensaie scored 26 points in UTEP’s 69-52 win over the Denver Pioneers.

The Miners are 5-0 on their home court. UTEP ranks sixth in college basketball with 15.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Mary Moses Amaniyo averaging 5.8 offensive boards.

The Islanders have gone 0-3 away from home. Texas A&M-CC is sixth in the Southland with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by K’Nari Holliday averaging 4.8.

UTEP’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC averages 61.2 points per game, 2.4 more than the 58.8 UTEP gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses Amaniyo is shooting 55.6% and averaging 13.7 points for the Miners. Tensaie is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers.

Asha Walker averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Samora Watson is averaging 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.