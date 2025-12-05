Texas A&M-CC visits East and Lamar

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-5) at Lamar Cardinals (5-2)
Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts Texas A&M-CC after Braden East scored 24 points in Lamar’s 65-55 victory against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
The Cardinals are 3-0 on their home court. Lamar is second in the Southland with 16.9 assists per game led by Cody Pennebaker averaging 2.7.
The Islanders are 0-5 in road games. Texas A&M-CC has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
Lamar is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Texas A&M-CC allows to opponents. Texas A&M-CC averages 11.2 more points per game (74.6) than Lamar gives up (63.4).
The Cardinals and Islanders match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Holifield is shooting 53.6% and averaging 15.0 points for the Cardinals. Rob Lee Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.
Sheldon Williams is averaging 12.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Islanders. Mason Gibson is averaging 10.7 points.
