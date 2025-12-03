Tavares, Weeks score 18 as Southern Miss defeats Radford 82-75

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Isaac Tavares and Tylik Weeks both scored 18 points to help Southern Miss defeat Radford 82-75…

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Isaac Tavares and Tylik Weeks both scored 18 points to help Southern Miss defeat Radford 82-75 on Wednesday.

Tavares also contributed six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (5-3). Tylik Weeks shot 5 of 12 and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line and also had five rebounds. Djahi Binet shot 5 of 9 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

The Highlanders (3-7) were led by Tyson Brown, who recorded 19 points. Jaylon Johnson added 18 points and two steals for Radford. Del Jones had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Up next

Southern Miss next plays Saturday against Miami (FL) on the road, and Radford will host Saint Francis (PA) on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.