Sumler leads Charleston Southern against Richmond after 26-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-6) at Richmond Spiders (10-2)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -13.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits Richmond after A’lahn Sumler scored 26 points in Charleston Southern’s 84-76 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Spiders are 8-0 on their home court. Richmond has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buccaneers have gone 2-5 away from home. Charleston Southern averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Richmond averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern averages 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.7 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Richmond allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Walz is averaging 7.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Spiders. AJ Lopez is averaging 13.0 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the past 10 games.

Brycen Blaine is shooting 41.3% and averaging 18.1 points for the Buccaneers. Jesse Hafemeister is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 86.5 points, 41.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

