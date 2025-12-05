Stetson takes on South Carolina, looks to end 4-game skid

Stetson Hatters (3-7) at South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson is looking…

Stetson Hatters (3-7) at South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson is looking to stop its four-game skid with a win against South Carolina.

The Gamecocks have gone 5-1 in home games. South Carolina is eighth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.0 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Hatters have gone 0-5 away from home. Stetson has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Carolina is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Stetson allows to opponents. Stetson has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 43.6% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is shooting 40.2% and averaging 14.9 points for the Gamecocks. Grant Polk is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Jamie Phillips Jr. is shooting 40.7% and averaging 14.9 points for the Hatters. Ethan Copeland is averaging 11.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

