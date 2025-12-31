St. John’s defeats Georgetown 95-83

WASHINGTON (AP) — Zuby Ejiofor had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and led five St. John’s players scoring…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Zuby Ejiofor had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and led five St. John’s players scoring in double figures to help the Red Storm beat Georgetown 95-83 on Wednesday night.

Ejiofor made 7 of 9 from the field and 10 of 13 from the free-throw line. Oziyah Sellers scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Red Storm (9-4, 2-0 Big East Conference). Ian Jackson went 4 of 9 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points. Joson Sanon added 13 points and Dylan Darling 11.

KJ Lewis led the way for the Hoyas (9-5, 1-2) with 27 points and three steals. Georgetown also got 18 points and eight assists from Malik Mack. Caleb Williams also had nine points.

St. John’s took the lead with 1:52 left in the first half and did not trail again. Ejiofor led the Hoyas with 17 points in the first half to help put them up 52-47 at the break. St. John’s pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 14-point lead to 22 points. The Red Storm outscored Georgetown by seven points in the final half, as Sanon led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

Up next

St. John’s takes on Providence at home on Saturday, and Georgetown visits DePaul on Tuesday.

