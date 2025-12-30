Spadone and the Bucknell Bison take on conference foe Holy Cross

Bucknell Bison (3-10) at Holy Cross Crusaders (5-8) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross takes on…

Bucknell Bison (3-10) at Holy Cross Crusaders (5-8)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross takes on Bucknell in a matchup of Patriot League teams.

The Crusaders have gone 3-2 in home games. Holy Cross ranks eighth in the Patriot League with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Aiden Disu averaging 4.0.

The Bison have gone 2-4 away from home. Bucknell averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Holy Cross scores 66.2 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than the 78.2 Bucknell gives up. Bucknell’s 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points lower than Holy Cross has allowed to its opponents (48.3%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Richard is averaging 7.3 points for the Crusaders. Tyler Boston is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Amon Dorries is averaging 12.6 points for the Bison. Achile Spadone is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bison: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

